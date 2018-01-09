KNOTTS LIBRARY PRESENTS SELLECK

FLORIDA NOVELIST TO SPEAK

January 9, 2019

The Friends of the A. F. Knotts Library is presenting Florida author, Cassie Dandridge Selleck. Her presentation is The Myths of Writing and the Importance of Libraries to Small Communities. Her novels are about “small town Florida.” One of which, The Pecan Man, was recently optioned for movie rights.

Ms. Selleck will speak at the A. F. Knotts Public Library, 11 56th Street, Yankeetown, Florida, Monday, January 15, at 2:00 pm. T he presentation is free and open to the public.