EMPTY BOWLS 2018 REMINDER

ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS

SOUP SUPPER

January 15, 2018

What: Annual Empty Bowls Soup Supper

Where: Cedar Key Community Center

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 4 pm until 7 pm

Every Dollar raised goes to the Cedar Key Community Food Pantry.

Our local Food Pantry currently serves about 61 families per week.

Donations are encouraged.

Please di g deep and be generous with your donation.

Come enjoy soup, salad and dessert.

"Special Bowls by Amy will be available for silent auction.

Contact name: Marie Lewis cell # 716-640-4018