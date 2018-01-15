ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS
SOUP SUPPER
January 15, 2018
What: Annual Empty Bowls Soup Supper
Where: Cedar Key Community Center
When: Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 4 pm until 7 pm
Every Dollar raised goes to the Cedar Key Community Food Pantry.
Our local Food Pantry currently serves about 61 families per week.
Donations are encouraged.
Please dig deep and be generous with your donation.
Come enjoy soup, salad and dessert.
"Special Bowls by Amy will be available for silent auction.
Contact name: Marie Lewis cell # 716-640-4018
