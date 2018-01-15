Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

EMPTY BOWLS 2018 REMINDER

Details
ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS
SOUP SUPPER
January 15, 2018
 
JAN 15 EMPTY BOWLS PICWhat:  Annual Empty Bowls Soup Supper
 
Where:  Cedar Key Community Center
 
When:  Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 4 pm until 7 pm
 
Every Dollar raised goes to the Cedar Key Community Food Pantry. 
Our local Food Pantry currently serves about 61 families per week.
 
Donations are encouraged. 
 
Please dig deep and be generous with your donation.
 
 
Come enjoy soup, salad and dessert. 
"Special Bowls by Amy will be available for silent auction.
 
Contact name:  Marie Lewis cell # 716-640-4018 
 
