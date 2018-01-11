FOL LIBRARY 2018 LECTURE SERIES 10 JANUARY UPDATE

CEDAR KEY PUBLIC LIBRARY 2018 LECTURE SERIES

Updated January 10, 2018

Thursday programs begin at 5 pm; Saturday programs begin at 10:30 am.

Additional information on each program will be available

as soon as possible.

Thursday, January 18 Dr. John Terborgh “Why We Need Top Predators” and Dr. Lisa Davenport “Of Otters and Others in Amazonian Lakes”

Saturday, January 20 Dr. Andy Danylchuk “Chasing Ghosts – The Science and Conservation of Bonefish”

Thursday, January 25 No Program. Cedar Key Arts Center Children’s Art Program Benefit Dinnere

Saturday, January 27 TBA

Thursday, February 1 Sam Gibbs/Rick Anthony Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy

Saturday, February 3 Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge presentation

Thursday, February 8 Mike Allen/Charlie Martin Cedar Key Fisheries – Snook, etc.

Saturday, February 10 Edward Gonzalez-Tennant Rosewood (New book)

Thursday, February 15 David Milsten he Last Full Measure (Vietnam)

Saturday, February 17 TBA

Thursday, February 22 Kate Helgren Green Education

Saturday, February 24 WOW Posters and Way Station/refreshments

Thursday, March 1 Hannah Healey/Caleb Purtlebaugh FWCC

Friday, March 2 FRIENDS of the Library Annual Meeting. with Patchouli concert 6:30 pm at Cedar Key Community Center

Saturday, March 3 Mackenzie Russell Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team

Thursday, March 8 Dan Kline Mosquitoes

Saturday, March 10 Friends of the Library Book Sale/Garden Club plant sale

Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys Natiional Wildlife Refuge Annual Meeting

Thursday, March 15 No Program. Cedar Key Historical Society Dinner

Saturday, March 17 Ken Sassaman Archaeology of the Lower Suwannee Region

Thursday, March 22 Katerie Gladdys Art in nature

Saturday, March 24 No Program. Cedar Key Arts Festival

Thursday, March 29 Cedar Key Poets annual reading, with guests

Saturday, March 31 Jeff Huffman, UF Meteorologist Hurricanes and more

