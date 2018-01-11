Thursday, January 18 Dr. John Terborgh “Why We Need Top Predators” and Dr. Lisa Davenport “Of Otters and Others in Amazonian Lakes”
Saturday, January 20 Dr. Andy Danylchuk “Chasing Ghosts – The Science and Conservation of Bonefish”
Thursday, January 25 No Program. Cedar Key Arts Center Children’s Art Program Benefit Dinnere
Saturday, January 27 TBA
Thursday, February 1 Sam Gibbs/Rick Anthony Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy
Saturday, February 3 Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge presentation
Thursday, February 8 Mike Allen/Charlie Martin Cedar Key Fisheries – Snook, etc.
Saturday, February 10 Edward Gonzalez-Tennant Rosewood (New book)
Thursday, February 15 David Milsten he Last Full Measure (Vietnam)
Saturday, February 17 TBA
Thursday, February 22 Kate Helgren Green Education
Saturday, February 24 WOW Posters and Way Station/refreshments
Thursday, March 1 Hannah Healey/Caleb Purtlebaugh FWCC
Friday, March 2 FRIENDS of the Library Annual Meeting. with Patchouli concert 6:30 pm at Cedar Key Community Center
Saturday, March 3 Mackenzie Russell Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team
Thursday, March 8 Dan Kline Mosquitoes
Saturday, March 10 Friends of the Library Book Sale/Garden Club plant sale
Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys Natiional Wildlife Refuge Annual Meeting
Thursday, March 15 No Program. Cedar Key Historical Society Dinner
Saturday, March 17 Ken Sassaman Archaeology of the Lower Suwannee Region
Thursday, March 22 Katerie Gladdys Art in nature
Saturday, March 24 No Program. Cedar Key Arts Festival
Thursday, March 29 Cedar Key Poets annual reading, with guests
Saturday, March 31 Jeff Huffman, UF Meteorologist Hurricanes and more
