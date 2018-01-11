Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

FOL LIBRARY 2018 LECTURE SERIES 10 JANUARY UPDATE

Details
CEDAR KEY PUBLIC LIBRARY 2018 LECTURE SERIES
Updated January 10, 2018
 
Thursday programs begin at 5 pm; Saturday programs begin at 10:30 am.
Additional information on each program will be available
as soon as possible.

Thursday, January 18   Dr. John Terborgh  “Why We Need Top Predators” and Dr. Lisa Davenport  “Of Otters and Others in Amazonian Lakes”

Saturday, January 20   Dr. Andy Danylchuk “Chasing Ghosts – The Science and Conservation of Bonefish”

Thursday, January 25   No Program.  Cedar Key Arts Center Children’s Art Program Benefit Dinnere

Saturday, January 27    TBA

Thursday, February 1 Sam Gibbs/Rick Anthony  Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy

Saturday, February 3    Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge presentation

Thursday, February 8   Mike Allen/Charlie Martin Cedar Key Fisheries – Snook, etc.

Saturday, February 10  Edward Gonzalez-Tennant Rosewood (New book)

Thursday, February 15  David Milsten  he Last Full Measure (Vietnam)

Saturday, February 17  TBA

Thursday, February 22 Kate Helgren  Green Education

Saturday, February 24  WOW Posters and Way Station/refreshments  

Thursday, March 1 Hannah Healey/Caleb Purtlebaugh         FWCC        

Friday, March 2   FRIENDS  of the Library Annual Meeting. with Patchouli concert 6:30 pm at Cedar Key Community Center

Saturday, March 3 Mackenzie Russell      Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team

Thursday, March 8   Dan Kline       Mosquitoes

Saturday, March 10       Friends of the Library Book Sale/Garden Club plant sale  

Friends of the Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys Natiional Wildlife Refuge Annual Meeting

Thursday, March 15      No Program.  Cedar Key Historical Society Dinner

Saturday, March 17       Ken Sassaman           Archaeology of the Lower Suwannee Region

Thursday, March 22      Katerie Gladdys              Art in nature

Saturday, March 24      No Program.  Cedar Key Arts Festival

Thursday, March 29     Cedar Key Poets annual reading, with guests

Saturday, March 31       Jeff Huffman, UF Meteorologist                 Hurricanes and more

