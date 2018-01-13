COMMUNITY CALENDAR UPDATED 13 JANUARY 2018

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED JANUARY 13, 2018

JANUARY

1/16 City of Cedar Key Land Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3580-lpa-meeting-agenda-16-january-2018

1/16 City of Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3578-cra-meeting-agenda-16-january-2018

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3579-city-commission-agenda-02-january-2019

1/17 Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3580-lpa-meeting-agenda-16-january-2018

1/18 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Davenport/Terborgh, Tropical Bird Ecology, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3577-friends-of-library-present-terborgh-and-davenport

1/18 Levy County Candidate University, Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office. Bronson, 9 am – 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3472-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-candidate-university

1/18 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Cynthia Barnett’s Rain and the Florida Hydrologic Cycle, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3583-ckhs-coffee-features-barnett-reminder

1/19 Fire Management at Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge: Burning for Critters, Suwannee Library Technical Center, Suwannee, Florida, 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3559-suwannee-library-technical-center

1/20 Levy County Historical Society presents Bowlegs Town, Cedar Key RV Resort, Sumner, Florida, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3566-ckhs-presents-bowlegs-town

1/20 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Danylchuk, Fisheries Best Practices, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3560-friends-of-cedar-key-library-present-daychuck

1/21 High Springs Music in the Park 2018 Season Kickoff, High Springs, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3501-music-in-the-park-high-springs

1/22 Withlacoochee Gulf Preserve Presents Savanna Barry and Cedar Key Audubon Society on Shore Birds and Bird Rescue Techniques , WGP Education Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3524-withlacoochee-gulf-preserve-presents

1/22 Cedar Keys Audubon presents Doug Maple and Cedar Key Birds by the Season, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3529-cra-meeting-agenda-02-january-2018

1/24 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, Christ Episcopal Church, 1:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3574-ckgc-garden-club-2018-actuvutues

1/24 Cedar Keys Audubon presents Anne Lindgren’s Bird Identification, Cedar Key Library, 10 am – 12 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3513-cedar-keys-audubon-bird-idntification

1/25 Children’s Art Benefit Dinner, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3463-ckac-december-workshops-2018

1/31 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

FEBRUARY

2/1 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Gibbs/Anthony, Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/3 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/7 Empty Bowls, Cedar Key Community Center, 4 – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3570-empty-bowls-2018

2/8 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Allen/Martin, Cedar Key Fisheries, Snook, etc., Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/10 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Gonzalez-Tenant, Rosewood, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

2/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Brenden Burke’s Florida Lighthoouses, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

2/15 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Milsten, Last Full Measure, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/22 Cedar Key Garden Club Vsits Seahorse Key, Launch Ramp, 10 am,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3574-ckgc-garden-club-2018-actuvutues

2/22 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Helgren, Green Education, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/24 UF /FAS Workout on the Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3549-uf-ncbs-wow-2018

2/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MARCH

3/1 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Healy/Purtlebaugh, FWCC, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/2 Friends of the Library Annual Meeting with Patchouli Concert, Cedar Key Community Center, 6:30 pm

3/3 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Florida Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Lecture / Talk, Cedar Key Community Center, 1:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3586-clyde-butcher-event-march-3-2018

3/3 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Florida Landscapes through the Lens of Clyde Butcher Gallery Reception, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3586-clyde-butcher-event-march-3-2018

3/3 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Russell, Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/8 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Kline, Mosquitoes, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

3/10 Cedar Key Garden Club Plant Sale, C Street near City Hall, 9 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/25-garden-club-news/3574-ckgc-garden-club-2018-actuvutues

3/10 Cedar Key Library Book Sale Cedar Key Library

3/10 Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges Friends Annual Meeting, LSCKNWR Headquarters, off State Road 347, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3567-friends-of-lscknwr-annual-meeting-2018

3/12 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Andrew Frank’s Oceola, the Myth, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society Commemorative Quilt Raffle Ends, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3516-ckhs-quilt-raffle

3/15 Cedar Key Historical Society Annual Dinner

3/17 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Sassaman, Archeology of the Lower Suwannee Region, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

3/17Trenton’s Twelfth Annual Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, 9 Am - 4 Pm, Trenton, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3469-trenton-quilt-festival-2018

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/22 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Gladdys, Art in Nature, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

3/29 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Cedar Key Poets Annual Reading with Guests, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/31 10/17 – 3/18 Levy County Historical Society Railroads & Riverboats on Display Levy County Libraries closes, Levy County Libraries, open hours, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3334-lchs-railroads-and-riverboats

3/28 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

3/31 Cedar Key Library Lecture Series presents Jeff Huffman, Hurricane Preparedness, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

APRIL

4/3 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

4/9 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

4/17 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

4/19 Cedar Key Historical Society and Florida Humanities Council present Bob Stone’s History of Cattle Ranching in Florida, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

4/25 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

MAY

5/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

5//14 Book Bunch Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

5/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

5/30 Book Bunch Non-Fiction, Cedar Key Library, 1:30 pm, http://www.cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3377-book-bunch-march-2017-2018-book-selections-2

