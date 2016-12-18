CITY HALL ON WHEELS

CITY HALL ON WHEELS

Pictures taken on December 9, 2016

Thanks to Cedar Key Library Manager and able photographer Molly Jubitz, the Cedar Key News has for the archives: City Hall on wheels, trundling down State Road 24 complete with Police escort in the form of Cedar Key Police Chief Virgil Sandlin.

The structures are now located in the rear parking lot behind City Hall. Work will begin leveling and finishing the inside of the structure on Monday, December 19; City Hall staff should be in within two weeks.

*****