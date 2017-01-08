CKS FFA CONDUCTS MEETING

January 8, 2017

by Crosby Hunt

The attendees of December 3, 2016, City Commission Meeting were treated to a performance by the Cedar Key Future Farmers of America as they tuned up for their participation in the sub districts later in the week. The FFA, founded at VPI in 1925 by a group of agriculture teachers, is dedicated to cultivating leadership qualities as well as career success and personal growth in Middle and High School students interested in agriculture, which they regard as a science, a business, and an art.

Under the guidance of Rachel Wetherington, the CK FFA’ers went crisply through the opening ceremony, which Wetherington says is a vital aspect of participation. Officers introduce themselves while noting the significance of the object they are standing next to. President Burlynne Mejeris is placed next to the rising sun, a symbol of a new era for agriculture. Vice President (and Creed speaker) Rylee Smith stands near the plow, symbol of labor and the fruits it will bring. Secretary Anna Lavoie-Ingram is next to the ear of corn- an instrument of communication while Treasurer Levi Brinkman stands in close proximity to a statue of George Washington, who stands for truth. In front of a door stands Lexi Epperson- FFA Sentinel, while Advisor Mikey Beckham, as befitting this role, is near the wise owl.

Following the introductions, Creed Speaker Rylee Smith performs the FFA Creed, a recitation structured by five “I Believes”- the National FFA’s statement of purpose and its reason to exist. Smith was letter perfect in her performance, speaking with conviction and clarity such points as “ I believe in the future of agriculture . . . I believe in leadership from ourselves and respect from others,” finishing with the all-important paragraph which begins “I believe that American agriculture can and will hold true to the best tradition of our national life.”

At the sub-districts later in the week, Ms Smith placed second for her performance of The Creed while the group took third place in OCC, Extemperaneous Public Speaking and Prepared Public Speaking, thus fulfilling the FFA motto-“Learn to Do / Doing to Learn.” Congratulations are in order for the Cedar Key FFA, not only for their success but also their willingness to participate in a truly educational endeavor.

