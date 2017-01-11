CK CRA MEETS 3 JANUARY 2017

January 3, 2017

Meeting Specifics:

The Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6 pm at the Cedar Key Community Center, not in City Hall, because of Hurricane Hermine’s damage. Present were: Chair Royce Nelson, Vice-Chair Sue Colson, and members Dale Register, Heath Davis, and Diana Topping.

Staff in attendance included: CRA Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp.

Among those in the audience were: Mac and Nita Cox, Joan and Mr. Selby, Susan Rosenthal, Ann Morgan, Bill Heckler, B. J. Hogan, Karen and Jim Deckeer, Colin Dale, Esta Johnson, Sue ad Bob Wooley, Maurice aand Jan Hendrix, Donna Thalacker, Beth Mizell John McPherson, Brian Skarupski, Bill Bales, Michael Hancock, Chris Topping, Linda and Steve Morales, Lisa Mitchell, Bev Ringenberg, Mary Ellen Szper, Steve and Mrs. Preismann, Ken and Vanessa Edmonds, Larry Feldman, Doris Hellerman, Fred Brendel, Molly Cowart, Russell Fulmer, Ann O’Steen, Rosie and Rory Cantwell, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

No public comment was offered.

MINUTES APPROVED

Minutes from the December 6, 2016, CRA meeting were unanimously approved.

SUNTRUST BOND

Commissioners unanimously agreed to pay SunTrust Bank the $539,951.90 received in Tax Increment Funds.

Commissioners commented upon the increase in expected TIF funds.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:12 pm.