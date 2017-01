UF NCBS MASTER NATURALIST

January 12, 2017

The UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station is offering the Coastal Systems module of the Florida Master Naturalist ProgrambeginningMarch 22, 2017. You can view course details and register here: http://conference.ifas. ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html. Please share with others that may be interested. Space in the course is limited to 25 participants. We hope to see many of you there!

