POST OFFICE UPDATE

January 17, 2017

MEETING RESULTS:

A group of six met at Steamers at 2 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to discuss further action, if necessary, to reopen the post office. Bill Heckler shared what he learned In his conversation with Stoney Smith on Tuesday, January 17:

On Thursday, January 26, and Friday, January 27, Contractor Russell Fulmer will be in the building working.

On Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, Stoney Smith will be in the building working.

On Monday, January 30, an inspection is scheduled.

Smith advised Mayor Heath Davis of the above scheduled events; Mayor Davis confirmed that conversation.

Smith advised Heckler that he had also contacted Senator Dunn’s office; that event is not confirmed.

Many questions remain unanswered: Is it a final inspection? Who is inspecting? How much time will Jason need after the building is open to him to be ready to serve the public? However, visible movement should occur soon.

CITY COMMISSION ACTION

At the Tuesday, January 17, Cedar Key City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a “Resolution of the Commission of Cedar Key, Florida, Requesting Immediate Action Regarding he Cedar Key Post Office.” The resolution will be mailed to Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson and Representative Neal Dunn.

You may read the resolution by clicking on the following agenda and the linked packet:

http://cedarkeynews.com/images/PIX_2017/CITY_2017/AGENDAS/Jan2017/17jan_ComPckt.pdf