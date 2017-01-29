MEETING WITH
A COMMISSIONER
January 28, 2017
In keeping with the Cedar Key News’ mission, to provide news/information of the Cedar Key area to those living or visiting the region, the CKN proposed a series of Coffees with a Commissioner, one per month, each with a different commissioner.
In June 2014, the concept was energetically approved by the commission.
WHAT?
Meeting with a commissioner: this month Sue Colson.
WHEN? WHERE?
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
11 am to noon
Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center
450 Second Street, Cedar Key
WHY?
The goal is multifaceted:
-
for residents to know their commissioners better;
-
to provide an informal setting where residents might ask questions or posit concerns that they may not in a formal commission meeting setting;
-
for all participants to be better informed regarding the business of Cedar Key.
*********