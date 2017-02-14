FFA WEEK 2017

2017 FFA WEEK

Help the Cedar Key FFA Celebrate the

National FFA Week by participating in FFA Week!

Saturday the 18th - Join the Cedar Key FFA Chapters for the Cedar Train Trestle Trail cleanup, scheduled for 10am Saturday February 18th/19th, pending weather. We will be teaming up with Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy for the cleanup. Please bring a bottle of water and work gloves if you plan on attending.

Tuesday the 21st - Students are encouraged to dress up for Dynamic Duo Day (twin or a famous partnership like Batman and Robin). Community members are invited to attend our First Annual Container Gardening Seminar, Hosted by the Cedar Key Middle and Senior Chapters.

Garden Seminar - Participants will learn about the different types of containers for container gardening, soil properties, plants for containers, and take an FFA Land Lab Tour. The seminar starts at 5PM and will last until 6PM, please meet out back of the school by the FFA Gardens.

Wednesday the 22nd - Students are encouraged to dress Wacky for Wacky Wednesday! FFA members will be providing a faculty/staff breakfast for Cedar Key School this day.

Thursday the 23rd - Students are encouraged to wear their school appropriate pajamas to school for pajama day! Community members are invited to participate in or spectate our First Annual FFA Golf Cart Parade!

All golf cart owners are encouraged to enter an Agriculture/Farm themed golf cart into the golf cart parade. Lineup is at 3:34 at the school ball field behind the school, the parade will travel down G Street, around dock street, and back to the school. For information about entering the parade please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Friday the 24th - FFA Spirit day! Wear your blue and gold to show your FFA support! FFA Olympics will take place after school from 3PM - 4PM, activities will include melon bowling, egg toss, hay bale carries, penny in the mud contest (be prepared to get dirty!), and many more activities!