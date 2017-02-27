MEET WITH
A COMMISSIONER
FEBRUARY 27, 2017
TUESDAY, 28 February 2017, on the steps of the Chamber of Commerce,
Commissioner Colson will be available between 11am and noon
to talk with you and answer your questions.
Come by, sit down, have some coffee and
discuss concerns that you may have regarding the city.
WHAT?
Meet with a commissioner
WHEN?
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
11 am to noon
WHERE?
Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center
450 Second Street, Cedar Key
WHY?
A chance for participants to be better informed
regarding issues in Cedar Key.
