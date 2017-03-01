CITY COMMISSION MEETS 21 FEBRUARY 2017

COMMISSION MEETS

February 21, 2017

Meeting Specifics:

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson, Royce Nelson, and Diana Topping.

Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Donna Risker.

Among those in the audience were: Gina Stefani, John Blouse, Michael Hancock, Beth Mizell, Chris Topping, Linda Seyfert, Chris Reynolds, Mac Cox, Lilly Rooks, Linda Kimball, Cedar Key Beacon Jennifer Davis, Lisa Fitzgerald, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

TRASH TOUR

Coastal Conservation Association Representative Lisa Fitzgerald requested commission approval to conduct its Trash Tour on Saturday, March 25, 2017, from 6 am to 1 pm. Fitzgerald reported plans to conduct such tournament-style affairs in the upcoming months in Titusville, Jacksonville, Steinhatchee, and Saint Augustine. Commissioners welcomed her and referred Fitzgerald to work through the details with Cedar Key City staff.

LICENSE APPROVED TO ADD PUBLIC LAND TO PERSONAL PROPERTY

Commissioners unanimously approved a license to construct a fence to Jerry and Shelba Lawton at their 781 Seventh Street address here in Cedar Key. The fence extends twenty-three feet into public land on the west and ten feet in to public land on the south. Commissioners approved this license of public land at no cost to the Lawton’s, substantially increasing their property dimensions and the value thereof.

ORDINANCE ANNEXES PROPERTY

At the February 7, 2017, Cedar Key City Commission meeting, Richard and Helen Vilissov of 16431 SW 120 Place, Cedar Key, were granted their request to be annexed into the city in a 5 to 0 vote. This evening commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance 514 on its first reading.

ANNEXATION DISCUSSION

Mayor Heath Davis explained to the audience that the city is moving forward in its plans to annex public and private properties south of the Number Four Bridge. Davis repeated what he hoped that the annexation efforts would not be divisive. He further explained that area residents currently not annexed into the city do use the city’s services, such as police, emergency, and fire assistance.

Levy County Property Appraiser Osborne estimates that, with the annexation, approximately $119,000 would be added to the city’s coffers, a 17% increase over last year’s $692,000.

Commissioners directed Cedar Key City Attorney Norm Fugate to draft a letter to be sent to those to-be-affected property owners explaining the city’s logic in annexation. Fugate will bring the draft to the next commission meeting.

POLICE VEHICLES

The Cedar Key Police Department recently put out to bid two 2006 Ford Explorers and one Crown Victoria. The two Explorers were sold to: Robert Whitman for $500; and Norm Hodge Jr. for $575. The Crown Victoria will be auctioned off, as no bids were tendered at this time.

RBEG CHANGE ORDER

Commissioners unanimously approved the first of two change orders on the Marina (bathroom) Project funded by Rural Business Enterprise Grant. The two change order involved the following items: furnishing and installing five water and five electric meters on the five outside City Marina dock kiosks for $3,308.43 and constructing a kiosk deck frame for $9,462.20.

The second change order was for the construction of the kiosk deck frame for the Marina II kiosk. It was decided not to approve the change order and to allow the owner of the outside dock, John Blouse, to rebuild the structure according engineered plans and use stainless steel straps and bolts instead of the original galvanized connectors. He will apply for a permit and pay the permit fee.

ELECTION PROCLAMATION

Mayor Heath Davis, in keeping with the law and with apologies to his audience, read the following proclamation.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF CEDAR KEY

and

CEDAR KEY WATER AND

SEWER DISTRICT

at Cedar Key City Hall

May 2, 2017

and if necessary a RUN OFF ELECTION on May 23, 2017

from 7 am until 7 pm

THREE CITY COMMISSION SEATS:

1, 3, & 5 (Two-Year Term)

THREE CEDAR KEY WATER & SEWER

DISTRICT COMMISSION GROUPS

2 & 4 (Two-Year Term)

5 (One-Year Term)

Qualifying Period

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 9 am until

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12 Noon

REGISTRATION BOOKS CLOSE ON

MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017 at 5 pm

City Commission Seats are currently held by: Seat 1, Heath Davis; Seat 3, Diana Topping; Seat 5, Sue Colson.

Water and Sewer District Seats are currently held by: Seat 2 Chris Reynolds; Seat 4 Thelma McCain; Seat 5 Joe Hand.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the January 3 and January 17, 2017, commission meetings.

CITY HALL DISCUSSED

Mayor Davis explained that he is “pretty confident” that the city will not qualify for FEMA mitigation funds as previously thought. Without these funds, the City Hall structure would not be able to be raised approximately four feet as planned. Instead, it would be repaired at ground level. Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson continues to work with FEMA.

LIVING SHORELINES

Commissioner Nelson urged attendees, and others, to attend the Nature Coast Biological Station’s Dr. Savanna Barry’s arch 3 workshop focusing upon G Street and options to keep it from further eroding. To register for the afternoon, 1 – 4:30 pm, workshop, contact www.ncbs.ifas.ufl.edu .

The full invitation may be viewed at

MEETING ADJOURNED

T he meeting adjourned at approximately 7 pm.