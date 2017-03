CEDAR KEY CITY STREET CLOSING

VCITY OF CEDAR KEY

NOTICE TO ALL

Fishing Pier will be CLOSED from

Monday March 13th until Friday.

Dock Street will be CLOSED from Monday March 13th until Friday to all vehicular traffic. The east entrance to Dock Street will be open for foot traffic, golf carts, and business delivery trucks ONLY!

Temporary closure is due to street repair by Levy County.

Thank you for your patience.

Any concerns please contact City Hall 352-543-5132

******