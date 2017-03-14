CITY COMMISSION MEETS 06 MARCH 2017

COMMISSION MEETS

March 7, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 6 pm at the temporary, double-wide trailer home of Cedar Key City Hall, located on the same property as the original City Hall, which remains closed because of Hurricane Hermine damage. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Dale Register, and Commissioners Sue Colson and Royce Nelson. Diana Topping was absent.

Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Director Robert Robinson, Public Works’ Bill Crandley, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Donna Risker. City Clerk Nicole Gill was absent.

Among those in the audience were: John and Lisa Waring, Esta Johnson, Jim Wortham, Jennifer Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Ermel, Raymond Orval, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

THELMA RAINS MCCAIN PASSES

Mayor Heath Davis explained that the city’s American flag was at half-mast honoring the passing away of resident Thelma McCain who for decades served the city in a myriad of capacities, from Cedar Key Water and Sewer District Board member to driving the school bus.

DOCK STREET CLOSURE

The Cedar Key Public Works Department’s Bill Crandley explained that the closing of the Fishing Pier and part of Dock Street to vehicular traffic would be a week-long endeavor “if all goes well.” He asked the commissioners which would be their preference: to replace the area with bricks, which allow water to flow through them, or to cover the road with asphalt, which could be done in less time than laying bricks. Commissioner Sue Colson explained that the bricks are now in place were not put there for aesthetics, but because they allow drainage and when necessary, they can be removed and the road beneath it refilled with substrate, and replaced easier than asphalt. After some discussion, commissioners agreed to do a “hybrid” surface. The travel lane will be an asphalt surface and the brick surface along the south side of the road re-installed. Crandley will work with the county to see if this can be accomplished.

ORDINANCE ANNEXES PROPERTY

At the February 7, 2017, Cedar Key City Commission meeting, Richard and Helen Vilissov of 16431 SW 120 Place, Cedar Key, were granted their request to be annexed into the city in a 5 to 0 vote. This evening commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance 514 on its second reading in a 4-0 vote in the absence of Commissioner Diana Topping.

ORDINANCE PROVIDES MORATORIUM ON CANNABIS SALES

At the February 7, 2017, commission meeting, commissioners discussed the advice from Tallahassee Attorneys Foley and Lardner, LLP, the Florida League of Cities Assistant General Counsel Ryan G. Padgett, and City Attorney Fugate, and voted 5 to 0 to place a moratorium on decisions regarding locations where medical marijuana may be sold in Cedar Key in the future. The state will regulate growth/production and will license those who sell medical marijuana; the city will regulate where it is sold within the city. Commissioners discussed sending the issue to the Cedar Key Land Planning Agency for input.

Tonight, commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance 515 placing the twelve-month moratorium on cannabis-dispensing businesses.

BUDGET AMENDMENT PASSED

At the February 21, 2017, commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved at change order on the Marina (bathroom) Project funded by Rural Business Enterprise Grant. The two-part change order involved the furnishing and installing five water and five electric meters on the five outside City Marina dock kiosks and constructing a kiosk deck frame. The order totaled for $2,972.

Tonight, commissioners unanimously approved amending the 2016-2017 Cedar Key budget to fund the change order.

ANNEXATION LETTER APPROVED

Mayor Heath Davis explained that the city was well on its way of getting the 50% of the non-annexed properties necessary to bring the issue to a vote. The city did so by with the help of those federal, state, and county properties to be affected; not all is completed.

Davis walked the audience through the attached draft “Annexation Report Dated March 2017” which spells out the Statutory Requirements, existing and future land uses, principal services which include police, fire, electric, water, etc., and ad valorem taxation.

Fundamentally, Mayor Davis explained that should the annexation not occur, the city would have to review their interlocal agreements regarding police and fire assistance and adjust accordingly. Currently, non-annexed properties have the use of those services as though they were annexed into the city.

ELECTION PROCLAMATION

Mayor Heath Davis, in keeping with the law and with apologies to his audience, read the following proclamation.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF CEDAR KEY

and

CEDAR KEY WATER AND

SEWER DISTRICT

at Cedar Key City Hall

May 2, 2017

and if necessary a RUN OFF ELECTION on May 23, 2017

from 7 am until 7 pm

THREE CITY COMMISSION SEATS:

1, 3, & 5 (Two-Year Term)

THREE CEDAR KEY WATER & SEWER

DISTRICT COMMISSION GROUPS

2 & 4 (Two-Year Term)

5 (One-Year Term)

Qualifying Period

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 9 am until

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12 Noon

REGISTRATION BOOKS CLOSE ON

MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2017 at 5 pm

City Commission Seats are currently held by: Seat 1, Heath Davis; Seat 3, Diana Topping; Seat 5, Sue Colson.

Water and Sewer District Seats are currently held by: Seat 2, Chris Reynolds; Seat 4, Thelma McCain; Seat 5, Joe Hand.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 7 pm.