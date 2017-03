CKGC TIDIES PARK

GARDEN CLUB TO TIDY UP

CEMETERY POINT PARK…

COME HELP IF YOU CAN

March 30, 2017

…a note from Roger McDaniels

The Cedar Key Garden Club is looking for volunteers for the

Cemetery Point Park Clean up on Friday, March 31, from 9 am to noon.

Come on out, bring your rakes, shovels, hoes, and clippers.

A fun Morning in the Park.

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688