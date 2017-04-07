CKS - VALEDICTORIAN & SALUTATORIAN

Abigail O’Steen, Valedictorian Ashlyn Allen, Salutatorian

Cedar Key School’s top students in the class of 2017 are Abigail O’Steen, valedictorian, and Ashlyn Allen, salutatorian. Abigail and Ashlyn have been lifelong Cedar Key Sharks; they began school together in the fall of 2003 when they entered pre-K and have been classmates ever since. Both will speak at the commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 20th in the Cedar Key gymnasium.

Principal Joshua Slemp said the valedictorian and salutatorian are selected based on their Florida Academic Scholars grade point average (GPA) throughout high school. This year the decision was a close one, with .03 grade points separating the two candidates.

Abigail is finishing her high school career with a GPA of 3.93. Following graduation, she will be among the first students to attend the new College of Central Florida campus in Chiefland to complete her associate of arts degree. Abigail has been a dual enrollment student through the college and has been receiving both high school and college credits this year.

Ashlyn is graduating with a GPA of 3.90. She recently became the first Cedar Key graduate to ever sign an athletic scholarship. An outstanding softball player, Ashlyn was recruited to pitch for the St. Petersburg College Titans.

Both Abigail and Ashlyn have deep roots and large extended families in Cedar Key and Levy County.

Abigail’s parents are Chad and Joanne O’Steen of Cedar Key, Ronny Jo O’Steen of Cedar Key, and Mark Miller of Chiefland. Abigail’s grandparents are Anne O’Steen of Cedar Key and Jo Frank and Keith Watson of Chiefland.

Ashlyn’s parents are Jimmy and Cheryl Allen and her maternal grandmother is Rita Baker, all of Cedar Key.