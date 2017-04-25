COUNTYWIDE BURN BAN

IN EFFECT

April 25, 2017

The Levy County Board of County Commissioners has enacted Emergency Declaration 2017-018 and Emergency Order 2017-019 establishing a burn ban throughout the unincorporated areas of Levy County. This is an executive emergency order due to the extreme dry conditions that affect our county. Levy County has suffered massive losses in the past from unintentional fires caused by unattended or irresponsibly set fires.

DO NOT burn yard debris, trash or other unwanted items around your homes during this time. Due to these current conditions, fires will rapidly spread out of control and could endanger lives.

This Emergency Order establishes this violation is a second-degree misdemeanor pursuant to Section 252.50, Florida Statutes.

Anyone having questions are asked to contact the Division of Forestry at 352-493-6060.

