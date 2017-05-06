CKHS NEWS MAY 2017

CEDAR KEY

HISTORICAL SOCIETY NEWS

May 6, 2017

The Cedar Key Historical Society is looking for a few local volunteer docents for our 1-4 pm afternoons at the museum. We are located on the corner of Second and D Streets and are open seven days a week. Since we are relying on volunteers, we are hoping that many hands will make light work. You will be trained by the Dr. John Andrews (Cedar Key native and local authority on Cedar Key History) and the Executive Director.

The position of docent is offered to local people and off islanders who have a history or sense of belonging to Cedar Key. Many older families have stories to tell our visitors who come from as far away as Europe. Other visitors in the winter are from the northern states and Canada. In the summer, we get a lot of people from Southern Florida, here to catch a nice Gulf breeze.

Additionally, please join us for an exciting upcoming season with a Sierra Club sponsored John Muir celebration on the 150th anniversary of his walk to Cedar Key. We also give tours to clubs and school children.

This is an equal opportunity offer. Please call Amy Gernhardt, 352-543-5549 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to apply.

