HONORING OUR MILITARY 2017

Cedar Key Volunteer Fire & Rescue is once again making plans to honor our local men and women who are currently serving in the military with our flag display at the number four bridge. Please note this particular project is for currently serving members. We understand all those who have served, intending to serve or are in the reserves are very important also and maybe some day someone can do a different project to recognize those individuals.





We need to update our list and do not want to leave anyone off. We are asking that anyone who has family or friends currently serving in any branch of the military and who is from the Cedar Key/Rosewood area, contact the fire department with the name of each service member. If you see a name of someone who is no longer in the military, please let us know.

Email info to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , drop off at fire station or city hall, or call 352-543-5192. It’s very important for us to receive this information in the next few days. Please see the list below. Anyone wishing to make a donation to this worth while project to help replace lost, damaged and worn supplies can make a donation to the Cedar Key Fire Department.

We just want to say THANK YOU to all of our service men and women for putting your lives on the line to protect ours. You are constantly in our prayers.

Zack Anderson Tyler Anderson Montana Beckham

Joseph Bishop Nathanael Brinkman John Henry Collins

Quentin Collins Chelsea Colson Alan Crews

Jacob Crosby Nick Gentry Zac Hollifield

Rob Ice Adam Iovine Crystal Jenkins

Larry McCain Daniel McCumbers Ian McNulty

Steven Poole Austin Pope Jarred Shewey