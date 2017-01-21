OBITUARY VERNON "LEE" REXROAT

VERNON "LEE" REXROAT

PASSES AWAY

January 22, 2017

Vernon "Lee" Rexroat, 78, Fort Collins, CO, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Lee enjoyed a long career with the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he served as assistant dean of students for a period of time. He then taught at the graduate level in the education department. Later, he acted as student advisor and counselor. Lee married his high school sweetheart, Jeanie Gustafson (Erdmann), and they had two children. Later in his life, he remarried the love of his life, Christine Rexroat (Bevevino) at which time he lovingly accepted his extended family, and they enjoyed many years together until his death.

Lee was fortunate to retire from the university at the age of 55 years. After retirement, he and Christine traveled the countryside in their RV, eventually settling for many years in two places: Burnsville, NC (summers) and Cedar Key Fl. (winters). Five years ago, Lee and Christine relocated to Fort Collins, CO, to be close to children and grandchildren. He was a musician and a storyteller, and he beamed laughter and love everywhere he went. He adored his grandchildren who all will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Christine Rexroat, 5 children; daughters Dawn Rexroat (Wiiliam), Leah Barrett (Brian), and Gabrielle Pearl Barrett (Ted), Sons Christopher Rexroat (Kathy) and Jason Barrett (Mari). 8 grandchildren; Devonte & Kian Rexroat-Potts (Dawn and William), Rosie&Lilli Barrett (Jason and Mari), Jackson&Tyler Pearl (Gabrielle and Ted), and Lance&Margot Rexroat (Christopher and Kathy).

Please send all communications and condolences to Lee's wife Christine

