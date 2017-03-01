OBITUARY

DEBRA ANN QUERIO PASSES

March 1, 2017

Debra Ann Querio, 55, of Otter Creek, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Querioi was born in North Kansas City, Missouri, on June 10, 1960. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cedar Key and was employed as the Ministry Assistant for the Harmony Baptist Association.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years Harold T. “Tim” Querio, her mother Mary Lou (Richard) Neuens of Apache Junction, Arizona, and father JC (Sandra) McDaniel of Paloa, Kansas, her son Jim (Sandy Cooper) Allen, daughter Tyler (Craig Georgel) Allen of Green Bay, Wisconsin, step-sons Jarrod (Liz) Querio of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, and Joshua Querio of Iron Mountain, MI, brother Douglas (Tammy) Mcdaniel, sister Denise (James) Fisher, mother and father-in-law, Judi and Bernard Querio of Iron Mountain, Missouri,, brother-in-laws David (Valory) Querio, and Steve (Nicole) Querio, she also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her Grandparents William & Mary Bates and Clifford and Ruby McDaniel.

Debbie was an active volunteer with the Shoebox Ministry of Operation Christmas Child and always looked forward to the annual mission trip to Tennessee to participate in Christmas for the Children program. Previously, she and Tim had been active volunteers in Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life was held at 11:00AM Friday, March 3 at the First Baptist Church of Cedar Key. Rev. Todd Pope and Dr. Jerry W. Nash will be officiating. The church will be hosting a fellowship lunch following the service.

There was also be a Memorial Service and Interment in Iron Mountain, MI in the spring.

An account has been established at Drummond Community Bank for those wishing to make donations or memorial contributions. The account name at the bank is Tim Querio/First Baptist Cedar Key.

Arrangement are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland, FL. Phone 352-493-4777

******