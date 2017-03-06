OBITUARY THELMA MCCAIN

THELMA MCCAIN PASSES

March 6, 2017

Thelma McCain,76, of Cedar Key, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at home. She was born in Cross City, Florida, on November 20, 1940.

Thelma was a cook at the Captain’s Table Restaurant for 18 years and at the Cedar Key School Cafeteria for 13 years. She was on the Board of directors at Central Florida Electric Cooperative and LARC for numerous years, on the board of Cedar Key Water and Sewer District, and also a member of the Cedar Key Lions and Lioness Club.

She is survived by: her sons James, Kenny, and Harold McCain of Cedar Key and Gilbert McCain of Bronson; her daughter Gayle Locke of Chiefland; her brothers Richard and Jerry Rain of Cedar Key and Jimmy Rains of Gainesville. She also has eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, 11:00 am at Cedar Key Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland from 6 -8 pm.

Arrangements are under the care on Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, Florida (352)493-4777.

******