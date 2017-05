SYNELL HATHCOX OBITUARY

WYNELL ELIZABETH HATHCOX

1941-2017

May 26, 2017

Wynell Elizabeth Hathcox, 76, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Slidell Memorial Hospital in LA. Wynell was born on January 3, 1941, in Cedar Key, FL.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Cedar Key Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-4777