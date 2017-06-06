OBITUARY DAVID GRANTGES

GRANTGES, DAVID ROHAN SR.

1934 – 2017

June 5, 2017

82 of St. Petersburg fell asleep with the Lord Tuesday, May 30, 2017. He was born to Geraldine and William Fidelas Grantges June 20, 1934.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Wimmel Grantges, and three sons, Henry Grantges; David Grantges Jr. (Susan) and their children Ethan, Emma, and Natalie; Terence Grantges (Laurie) and their children Liana, Abigail, and Melanie.

David was born and raised in Minnesota. His most cherished times were spent on Basswood Lake on an island owned by his family. He spent the summers working as a fishing guide, becoming highly successful and sought after by senators and executives. The money he earned paid for his college degree. He graduated from The University of Minnesota, where he was a four-year letterman in the shot put and discus.

In 1957 after graduation, he moved to Belleair Beach with his folks and sold real estate. That year he met his future wife Carolyn at the Cecelian young singles club. They were married at St. Cecelia's Roman Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL October 10, 1959. They moved throughout southern Florida before settling in St. Petersburg in 1967.

David enjoyed fishing, canoeing, and camping with his family. He was the editor of the Florida Sport Paddling Club for years and led over 100 canoe trips throughout Florida, Georgia, Canada, and Alaska. David was also a competitive canoe racer and organized several canoe races attended by paddlers from all over the country. He and his wife founded Explorer Post 266 specializing in canoe racing and camping introducing teens to outdoor adventures.

David and Carol were avid track and field enthusiasts, attending national track meets throughout the United States. David always wanted to help support athletes to achieve their dreams to be Olympic champions.

David was a part time resident of Cedar Key for a number of years after retirement, where he and Carol enjoyed fishing, time with friends, and the charms of the small town atmosphere.

David had a passion for poetry and literature, especially the works of Robert Service and Rudyard Kipling. They were also Trustees of the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Society. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at The Yearling Restaurant in Cross Creek in 2009.

Funeral Mass Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 1030 am at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756