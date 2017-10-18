OBITUARY ROLAND MONROE SANDLIN

ROLAND MONROE SANDLIN

JULY 17, 1923 - AUGUST 26, 2017

October 17, 2017

Roland Monroe Sandlin, 94, Branford, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Branford, Florida, native was born to James Grant Sandlin and Gussie Victoria Sandlin on July 17, 1923, in the Hildreth, Floria, community. He lived all his life on the farm homesteaded by his father. He was a member of Fort White Church of Christ. He was a poultry farmer for Gold Kist for 27 years.

Mr. Sandlin is survived by his wife of 70 years: Myrtle Sandlin, Branford, Florida; four sons: Albert (Charlotte) Sandlin, Mascotte, FL; Sonny Sandlin, Gardendale, AL; Daryl Sandlin (Benita), Branford, FL; Virgil Sandlin (Charue), Cedar Key, FL; two daughters: Pam (Ron) Thayer, Branford, FL; Pat (Ben) Lindsey, Aztec, NM; 11 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 10:00AM Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Santa Fe Cemetery near the Hildreth community with Mr. John Zellner officiating. Mr. Sandlin has specified there be NO FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be mailed to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.

