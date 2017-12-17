OBITUARY JOHN GILBERT MCCAIN

JOHN GILBERT MCCAIN

1965 - 2017

December 17, 2017

He was raised in Cedar Key, Florida, and moved to Bronson in 1985 when he went to work with Levy County Sheriff’s Department. He worked with LCSO for 10 years as a deputy, and at that time he was also the first K9 Handler for LCSO. After leaving LCSO, he started his own business, McCain’s Land Clearing and Hauling. His biggest joy was spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mack and Thelma McCain of Cedar Key. He is survived by: his two daughters, Felicia Calkin of Bell, Florida, and Gina Fletcher of Old Town, Florida, three brothers, James, Kenny, and Harold McCain, all of Cedar Key; sister Gayle Locke of Chiefland; companion Sandra Skinner of Bronson and four grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday December 17, 2017, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, Florida. Graveside service will be Monday December 18, 2017, at 11:00 am at the Cedar Key Cemetery, Cedar Key, F;oria. Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, Florida. Please sign the guest book online at knaufffuneralhomes.com

SERVICES

VISITATION

Sunday, December 17, 2017

6:00 PM - 8:00 pm

Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland

715 West Park Avenue

Chiefland, Florida 32626

Get Directions on Google Maps

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

Monday, December 18, 2017

11:00 am

Cedar Key Cemetery

Cedar Key, Florida 32625

*******