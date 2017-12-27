OBITUARY ELIZABETH MALONEY

MALONEY, ELIZABETH

1918 – 2017

December 27, 2017

Betty was born August 1918, in Clayton, New Jersey, to Ercell and Rose Turner. She grew up in her hometown; and, was a graduate of Clayton High School. After high school graduation, Betty entered nursing school and graduated from Temple University School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA (1939). While attending nursing school she met and later married her life's love and partner, Roger J. Maloney, VMD in 1941.

Betty and Roger raised their six children in Moorestown, NJ, where, as a homemaker, she also helped Roger with his veterinary practice; and, she participated in her many interests and hobbies.

After Roger's retirement, she and Roger traveled in their motor home for several years discovering unique places within the United States and visiting with family, always returning to Cedar Key, FL for the winter. They became permanent residents of Cedar Key, FL in 1987.

Elizabeth, known in Cedar Key as 'Miss Betty', was a supporter and frequent patron of the Cedar Key Public Library, a member of the Cedar Key Women's Club, and the Garden Club of Cedar Key. She served for many years as a docent for the Cedar Key Historical Society at the Cedar Key Historical Museum and volunteer at the Florida State Museum in Cedar Key. She also served as a volunteer at the local Food Bank; and, was a member of the Cedar Key Episcopal Church. She enjoyed several hobbies which included needle work, rug hooking, ceramic arts, reading, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; sister, Doris Burns, Westmont, NJ; and brother, Milford Turner, Sun City, FL. Elizabeth had been in Hospice care for the last two years, living with her daughter and son-in-law in Niceville, FL. She passed peacefully with her daughter by her side.

> She is survived by her six children: Dr. John R. Maloney, Arlington, VA; Barbara J. Streeper, Brevard, NC; Carol A. Rust, Niceville, FL; B. Jane Stewart, West Chester, PA; James T. Maloney, Palm Bay, FL; and Susan L Panichella, St. Petersburg, FL; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Cedar Key, FL, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Elizabeth 'Betty' Maloney, can be made to the Cedar Key Public Library or the Cedar Key Historical Socie



