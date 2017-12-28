OBITUARY ELIZABETH EHRBAR

ELIZABETH EHRBAR

1925 – 2017

December 28, 2017

Elizabeth Kimbrell Ehrbar passed away on December 17, 2017, surrounded by her daughters, loving friends and pups. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Ehrbar and brother Gene Kimbrell. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Ehrbar and Enid Ehrbar (Craig Diamond), her niece Melissa Gordon (John), nephews Wade Kimbrell (Julie), Lyle Kimbrell (Elizabeth) and Michael Harvey (Barbara), and her beloved Coco.

Elizabeth was born February 25, 1925 in Fayette Alabama. She grew up in North Florida and South Georgia, graduating from Brooks County High School in Quitman Georgia where she was a cheerleader and voted most likely to succeed. Elizabeth attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota Florida where she met and married Eugene Ehrbar at the end of WWII. She taught art in Bradenton Florida before moving to Gainesville where she worked for IFAS at UF. She became the Chief of Exhibits at the Florida State Museum and moved to Tallahassee when the position became part of the Florida Park system. Elizabeth loved working with the Florida Parks and Recreation system developing interpretive exhibits for numerous state parks, historic sites, and historic house museums, from the panhandle to the Florida Keys. Her love of Florida history and desire to preserve that history and tell the story of the parks can be seen in state parks from the John Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola, to Fort Clinch in Fernandina Beach, Forest Capital State Park in Perry, Cedar Key State Museum, Gamble Mansion in Bradenton, the Barnacle in Coconut Grove, as well as numerous other state parks throughout the state. After retiring from the State, Elizabeth was instrumental in developing the exhibits and furnishings for the restoration of the Truman Little Whitehouse in Key West Florida. After moving to Cedar Key Florida, Elizabeth volunteered with the Citizens Support Organization at the Cedar Key State Museum where she worked to help improve the park. At the age of 85 she worked with the Cedar Key Historical Society to refurbish the Cedar Key Historical Society Museum in downtown Cedar Key, a true labor of love for her.

Elizabeth always celebrated life with friends and family alike. She shared her talent for cooking with great dinners and parties, her love of art, and her friendship with people she met throughout her life. She navigated the joys of life with celebration and fun, and trials of life with spirt and determination. Her fun and wonderful spirt will be missed by all her friends and family and she will be held in our hearts forever.

Her daughters wish to thank everyone who helped with her care, especially her wonderful care givers Jeanette Thomas, Shawn Lastinger, and family friend Laura Baum-Trippensee. A special thank you to Dr. Deborah Morris and her nurse Shannon Evans for their insight and medical care, without their help, we could not have been able to care for her as well as we did.

A celebration will be held for Elizabeth at the Island Hotel in Cedar Key Florida on Friday January 5, 2017 from 12-2 pm, friends are invited to stop by and celebrate Elizabeth’s life. Elizabeth will be interred at the family cemetery in Quitman Georgia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be made to the Cedar Key Historical Society, P. O. Box 222, Cedar Key Florida 32625.

