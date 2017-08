CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 12 AUG 2017

AUGUST 2017

8/14 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3202-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-14-august-2017

8/15 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER

9/5 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/5 City of Cedar Key Tentative Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/8 Community Redevelopment Agency Budget Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3185-city-cra-meets-18-july-2017

9/11 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

9/19 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Final Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/16 Coastal Clean Up

9/16-17 Pirates in Cedar Key

9/25 City of Cedar Key Tentative Annexation Ballot Milling to Unincorporated Area Registered Voters

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

NOVEMBER

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018

JANUARY 2018

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

