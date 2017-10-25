COMMISSION MEETS - 17 OCTOBER 2017

October 17, 2017

Meeting Specifics

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at 6 pm, in the trailer, the temporary home of Cedar Key City Hall after Hurricane Hermine. Present were: Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Dale Register, and Nickie Rucker. Commissioner Royce Nelson was absent.

Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, City Clerk Nicole Gill, and Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp.

Among those in the audience were: Walt McJordan, Coach, Joey Slaughter, Mike and Connie O’Dell, Jim Decker, Sandra Joseph, Rebecca Gallagher, Beth Mizell, UF students, Kristel, Audrey, and Bethany, Bob and Jeri Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

No public comment was offered.

KIOSK COMMERCIAL LEASE AGREEMENT

To accommodate the lessees in the audience and with the approval of those present, Mayor Health Davis moved the Marina lease issue to the top of the agenda.

After considering input from the lessees from prior meetings, in a 3 to 1 vote, commissioners approved the city’s outside marina docks ten-page Commercial Lease Agreement. Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioner Dale Register voted yes while Commissioner Nickie Rucker voted no. The lease did not raise rates, did specify electricity and water charges, and detailed sub leases, termination, deposits, and more.

ORDINANCE 518 LAND USE PLAN

Commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of Ordinance 518 which amended the city’s Comprehensive Plan contained in the Laws of Cedar Key, Chapter Three, to reflect and comply with state-level changes and mandates. North Central Florida Regional Planning Council drafted the changes and presented them to the commission this evening.

The ordinance had been discussed at the LPA meeting prior to the commission meeting and the LPA voted to accept the ordinance and pass it on the commission with the understanding that the errors discussed at the LPA meeting would be corrected.

ORDINANCE 519 CEMETERY

The first reading of Ordinance 519 was unanimously approved. The ordinance codifies recent commission decisions to, among other things, replace trustees with a director, increase burial fee permits, and alter the permitting process. Vice-Mayor Colson again suggested that the ordinance codify the processing of indigent burials.

UF ARCHITECTURE STUDENTS PRESENT MUIR’S REST

Three University of Florida Architecture students studying with Dr. Charlie Hailey, College of Design, Construction, and Planning professor, presented their plan to construct “Muir’s Rest.” In celebration of John Muir’s “Thousand Mile Walk to the Gulf,” students Kristel, Audrey, and Bethany, presented, via a video narrated by the three, their concept of a place / structure upon which Muir might like to have rested while in Cedar Key in 1867.

Hailey’s “design / build” course challenges students to study an area, consider community needs, desires, and concerns, study its history, then design and build structures that reflect what is learned.

CITY HALL/FEMA UPDATE:

Work on City Hall continues, reported Fire Chief Robert Robinson. Information technology wiring, the subfloor, and walls are being worked upon now.

The City of Cedar Key has recently received $195,000 in FEMA funds.

QUARTERLY REPORTS:

The following City of Cedar Key department heads’ quarterly reports were presented and acknowledged: Fire and Rescue, Police Department, City Clerk’s Office,

STAFFING:

Public Works Supervisor James Custer has begun work. Previous Public Works Director Bill Crandley now works at the City Marina.

MINUTES APPROVED

Commissioners unanimously approved minutes from the October 3, 2017, city commission meeting.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:58 pm.