CEDAR KEY CHRISTMAS 2017

CHRISTMAS

IN CEDAR KEY 2017

December 7, 2017

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go” in Cedar Key. Locals do much to make that happen.

City Park has tall cedars brightly lighted, the pavilion laced with swimming dolphins, the gazebo festooned, and lights turned into canes with wreaths. Each light, dolphin, bow, and wreath were put in place with great care by the Robinson family, Fire Chief Robert Robinson’s family.

The Christmas tree on the beach was constructed by Sue and Russ Colson, Ray and Karla Ermel, Rory and Rosie Cantwell, and Mary Ellen Szper. A rue Cedar Key Christmas tree, presents beneath the tree are traps, ice chests topped with fish, poinsettias, and Christmas ornaments.

Many thanks to those who make Cedar Key’s evenings bright and beautiful.

*****