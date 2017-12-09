Staff in attendance included: City Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, Public Works Supervisor James Custer, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, and Assistant to the City Clerk Brandy Knight.
Among those in the audience were: Rebecca Gallagher, Savanna Barry, Allison Nelson, Andrew Gude, Mac Cox, Esta Johnson, Rose Cantwell, Mandy and Frank Offerle, and Lions Greg and Marsha Harrigan, Mike Hodges, Judy Howerton, Joan Selby, and Steve and Mrs. Preisman,
Davis reiterated that the city has provided many services for all area residents for years in good faith. He posed the questions: What lessons come from these election results? What follows? Ought the city scale back in some areas? What changes are affected in construction and permitting?
Davis also asked if now was the time to do nothing. He asked commissioners to consider the results and potential actions for the future.
Recent Waste Pro correspondence and its contract with the city were included in the agenda packet. Commissioner Dale Register functions as liaison with Waste Pro and was tasked by the commission to meet with the company’s decision makers, consider renegotiating of the contract that is due for renewal in twenty months, and report back to the commission.
Mayor Davis said that the city is still allowed to put glass in the recycle bins, but he is not sure what Waste Pro will do with it.
Resident and former City of Cedar Key Commissioner Scott Dennison reminded commissioners of the input received from the University of Florida graduate students several years ago regarding the entire Marina renovation.
Nelson broke down the dredging project with a preface and then into five years of activities. The fundamentals follow:
- The project includes not only dredging, but also the disposal of the inner marina material.
- The capture, dewatering, and transportation of the dredged materials make up approximately 70% of the project costs.
- The city is working with the University of Florida to find a use for the reusable 13% of the dredged material to a location nearby.
- The city is working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to determine alternative placement for the remaining 87% of the dredged materials.
- The following five years activities ware planned.
- First year, dredging of the 450 by 50 foot access channel, from the Gulf to the city marina
- Second and third years, dredging of the south and the north side of the inner marina
- Fourth year, constructing the retaining wall and floating docks on the south side of the marina
- Fifth year, constructing up to fifteen boat lifts and utilities on the north side of the marina
This evening, Attorney Norm Fugate reported that has communicated with the Tallahassee lawyer hired by the city at $200 per hour to represent City Clerk Gill in the recent election complaint. Fugate reported that the lawyer’s advice was “don’t rush it,” things such as this “often take a while.”
DOT DOCK STREET BRIDGE:
The Florida Department of Transportation requested a 60-month temporary easement for constructing a diversion road and bridge, to remove he existing bridge. Attorney Fugate commented that there were still some issues regarding ownership of the easement property that needed to be ironed out. Vice-mayor Colson also had some issues and required more details of what the DOT wanted and what they were going to do.
