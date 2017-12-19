LEVY 4 H PUBLIC SPEAKING

December 19, 2017

BRONSON, FL – On Tuesday, December 5, Levy County 4-H in partnership with Tropicana hosted their county competition for the 4-H / Tropicana Public Speaking Program. Top winners from around the county came together to shine as they wowed the judges while presenting their speeches. In order to advance to the county competition, each winner must earn a top spot at the classroom, grade, and school divisions before advancing to the final round within the county. A district competition is later in the year.

This year's event was a success with seven schools represented and over 1,000 youth participants vying for a spot to compete at the county competition. The county competition consists of three grade divisions: 4th/5th Grade, 6th Grade, and 7th/8th Grade. Each grade division earns a plaque and a full scholarship to attend Camp Cherry Lake in June. The division winners for this year were as follows:

4th/5th Grade Division

Miss Ashlynn Cannon, Bronson Elementary,

with a speech titled 'Animal Abuse'

6th Grade Division

Miss Ella Gore, Chiefland Middle,

with a speech titled 'The Football Coach's Daughter'

7th/8th Grade Division

Miss Reagan Varnes, Chiefland Middle,

with a speech titled 'Bacon'

From left to right, Josh Mathews (4-H Program Assistant), Reagan Varnes, Ella Gore, Ashlynn Cannon, and Genevieve Mendoza (4-H Program Director).[/caption]

The Levy County 4-H / Tropicana Public Speaking Program has a longstanding tradition in the county that dates back to 1979. While the program has evolved since then, one thing has stayed the same - strong support from the classroom and at home. True to form, this year was a banner year with nearly 100 people in attendance to show their support and listen to ten top-notch public speakers.

A special thanks to our judges from the UF Speech & Debate Team, to each of our eight school coordinators and especially to the administrators at Bronson Elementary School for hosting the county competition this year. We can't wait to see what talent crops up for next year's competition!

For more information about the Levy County 4-H Program, please contact the extension office at (352) 486-5131.

