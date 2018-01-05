CITY CRA MEETS - 02 JANUARY 2018

CEDAR KEY CRA MEETS

January 2, 2018

Meeting Specifics:

The Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency met on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 6 pm at the newly renovated Cedar Key City Hall. Present were: Chair Royce Nelson, Vice-Chair Sue Colson, and members Dale Register, Heath Davis, and Nickie Rucker.

Staff in attendance included: CRA Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Chief Virgil Sandlin, Fire Chief and Emergency Operations Manager Robert Robinson, Public Works Supervisor James Custer, City Clerk Nicole Gill, Assistant City Clerk Crystal Sharp, Assistant to the City Clerk Brandy Knight, and Legal Assistant to Mr. Fugate Leslie Landress.

Among those in the audience were: Beth Mizell, Peggy Herrick, Jan and Steve Stackhouse, Rosie Cantwell, Leslie Sturmer, Linda Seyfert, Allison Nelson, Savanna Barry, John Blouse, Tina Ryan, Jeri and Bob Treat, and Mandy and Frank Offerle.

PUBLIC COMMENT

No public comment was offered.

MINUTES APPROVED

Minutes from the November 7, 2017, Community Redevelopment Agency meeting were unanimously approved.

CITY LETTER TO SUNTRUST

Chair Royce Nelson shared the city’s November 9, 2017, correspondence to SunTrust Vice President Ken Schult stating that the Cedar Key CRA thanks SunTrust for its correspondence but does not accept the terms presented.

FLORIDA CHIEF INSPECTOR GENERAL’S CORRESPONDENCE

Amid other past correspondence, Nelson shared the November 6, 2016, Florida Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel’s correspondence stating that: the state understands the current CRA financial situation; and unless the financial situation changes, the CRA is not obligated to provide notification to the state when it fails to make a debt service payment.

AVAILABLE FUNDS APPROVED FOR PAYMENT

CRA members unanimously approved Chair Nelson’s request to forward the available CRA dollars, in the amount of $335,755.65, minus one dollar to keep the bank account open, to SunTrust Bank. A portion of those dollars will pay down the principal. Nelson remarked that he was not certain if the bank had a penalty for early payments.

MEETING ADJOURNED

The meeting adjourned at approximately 6:06 pm.