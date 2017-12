BRAZILIAN PEPPER BUSTING! 2017 DECEMBER 19

BRAZILIAN PEPPER BUSTING!

December 18, 2017

Remember the need to obliterate the non-native Brazilian pepper plant.

Left alone, it will destroy native cultivars.

Meet at the corner of Watson Circle and Susan Street at 9 am on

Tuesday, December 19.

The environment needs you.

Roger McDaniels

321 698 1688

