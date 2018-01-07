BRAZILIAN PEPPER BUSTING! 2018 JANUARY 9

BRAZILIAN PEPPER BUSTING!

January 7, 2018

We will be restarting our work on Tuesday mornings at 9:00 am beginning January 9, 2018. Vic and the Refuge crew will be gone for the next two weeks, so we will be working the Cedar Key community areas.

This Tuesday, January 9, we'll meet at the intersection of Watson Circle and Susan Street to finish up that area which we worked on before Christmas.

The following week, January 16, we'll work other areas around town. I noted several at the north end of the street headed east. One was also pointed out to me by Holey Moley/Post Office parking lot.

On January 23, we plan on taking a boat out to work some of the islands. All work is weather permitting.

Thanks for your support.

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688

**********