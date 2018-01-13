Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

2018 ACTIVITIES…
January 13, 2018

January 24, 1:30 pm. Meet at the Episcopal Church Hall for the annual Meeting where we'll have a presentation by Savanna Barry on the Horseshoe Crab Survey, then a presentation on the Garden Club past and present activities.

February 22, 10 am.  Meet at the Cedar Key Marina launch ramp for a trip to Seahorse Key on the Research Lab boat.  Bring your lunch. The boat will return to Cedar Key at 2:00 pm.  We are limited to 15 people on the boat, so get signed up with Doreen Holland (352-477-5017; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.).

February 22, 5 pm. There's a presentation at the Cedar Key Library by Kate Helgren on Green Education.

March 10, 9 am – noon.  Spring Plant Sale by City Hall

March 24 and  25,  9 am. – 4 pm.  Art Festival Lemonade Sale

Every Tuesday at 9 am.  we meet and work on the control of Brazilian Pepper here on the islands and at the Refuge.

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688

