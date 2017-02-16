LIONS VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER 2017 A SUCCESS

CEDAR KEY SWEETHEARTS

GATHER AT THE

COMMUNITY CENTER

February 17, 2017

For more than 12 years, the Cedar Key Lions Club has hosted a Valentine’s Day Dinner/Dance. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 was surely the finest in the club’s history.

Local Sweethearts and out-of-town Sweethearts began arriving before 6 in the evening. Spectacular live music from Flashpoint, featuring Eva and Neil Shaw, greeted guests upon arrival. Many Sweethearts enjoyed refreshments while perusing items on the Silent Auction. More than 40 donated auction items found new owners. Proceeds from the Silent Auction fund Lions community service projects in Cedar Key and across Levy County.

Peter Stefani and crew from The Island Room served up a magnificent feast. Sweethearts enjoyed Baked Mahi-Mahi, Beef Brisket and Fresh Seafood in a hearty tomato sauce. The main course was accompanied by new potatoes, garden salad, steamed veggies and the tastiest garlic bread in town.

Homemade desserts, courtesy of Lion Susan Rosenthal and Lion Faye Sanders provided sweet treats for the Sweethearts.

Following dinner, the Community Center started swingin’. From the Jitterbug to the Twist with plenty of slow tunes added for good measure, Sweethearts danced the night away.

Thanks to the generous support of community partners like Drummond Bank, the Cedar Key Lions Club raised over $3500 to fund community service projects in Cedar Key and across Levy County. “We’re glad we were able to help [the Lions]. It’s all possible because Drummond Bank has lots of good customers right here in Cedar Key.” remarked Drummond Bank Vice President Heath Davis. Lions Club President Dale Register added with a grin, “I’ve been coming to these Valentine’s Day Dances for 8 years or more. This one here in 2017 was one of the best events in Cedar Key Lions Club history. Thanks to everyone in the community for making this a fun-filled evening.” Register winked and added, “See you next year!”

To view a video clip of the dancing, click on the following link:https://youtu.be/BYOmCXhlgfA

*****