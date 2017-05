LIONS SERVE

May 8, 2017

Cedar Key Lions Club volunteers Dale Register, Ralph Selby, Marsha Harrington, Greg Harrington, Douglas Harrington, Joan Selby and (not pictured) Rory Brennan participated in the Lions Adopt-A-Highway roadside trash pick up along the two- mile stretch of State Route 24 leading to the #4 bridge. On a breezy, sunny May 6 Saturday morning volunteers collected over 80 pounds of trash and road side debris as one of the Cedar Key Lions Community Service projects.