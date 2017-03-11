CKWC GREATER FEDERATION OF WOMEN'S CLUB VOLUNTEER

GFWC FLORIDA

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

March 11, 2017

Cindy Leiner of Cedar Key was recently presented with a Volunteer of the Year Award by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Florida District V. She was nominated by the Cedar Key Woman’s Club, who stated that her spirit of volunteerism continues to help our community and club work within the community. The Cedar Key Woman’s Club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cindy Leiner has been the key organizer for several years for the Woman’s Club March Fashion Show, and recently took on distribution for the CKWC Calendar, as well as several other club activities. She also served as Treasurer for several years, serving the same capacity at Christ Episcopal Church in Cedar Key.

Cindy’s work in the Arts community and on the Library Board make her a well-known face in our community. After Hermine swept through, her volunteerism extended from meals to library books to refinishing floors for devastated businesses.

Congratulations, Cindy Leiner!

