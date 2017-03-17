CKWC STAR AT DISTRICT SHOW

AT DISTRICT ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW

March 15, 2017

Cedar Key Woman’s Club brought home 20 ribbons plus both Best of Show awards from the District 5 Greater Federation of Woman’s Club Arts and Crafts show in Gainesville on Saturday.

Four blue ribbons were won by Cedar Key women in the Art Category: Donna Thalacker in Acrylic Painting, Joan Selby in Feature Photos, and Esta Johnson in Drawing and Mixed Media. Vicki Crumpley also won a ribbon for her photo.

Donna Thalacker captured the Best of the Show in the Arts Category with her Dog Portrait in acrylics.

Six blue ribbons were won by Cedar Key women in the Craft Category: Donna Bushnell, Ann Morgan and the Cedar Key Woman’s Club for the group project. Additional ribbons were awarded to Judy Duvall, Susan Hollandsworth, Rosemary Danesi, and Christine Black.

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club Quilt was awarded the Best of the Show ribbon for the Crafts Category. CKWC members who worked on this beautiful quilt were Chris Black, Rosemary Danesi, Susan Hollandsworth, Eileen Senecal, Janet Ramsey,and others. The Quilt is on display at the Drummond Bank and proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Fisher House, at the VA Hospital in Gainesville/ The Best of the Show Quilt will be presented to a lucky winner of the drawing at the Woman’s Club Fashion Show on March 23rd.

A leadership award was presented by Florida State President Mary Powell to Judy Duvall. And Cindy Leiner received recognition as Volunteer of the Year.

