CKWC CELEBRATES 2018 CALENDAR

WOMAN’S CLUB CELEBRATES

2018 CALENDAR

November 13, 2017

The Woman’s Club CALENDAR 2018 Reception was held November 10 in the Courtyard of the Island Hotel. The Cedar Key Calendar, in its fifth year, has become a tradition in Cedar Key.

Pictured here are some of this year’s contributors from left to right : John McPherson, Rita Baker, Debbie Coulter, Wanda Davis, Donna Bushnell, Frank Morgan, Patt Taylor, Nancy Reed, Ann Kamzelski, Joan Selby, Robin Gillies, Joe Hand, and Vicki Crumpley, who coordinates the calendar for the Cedar Key Women’s Club. Other photographs were contributed by Ann Osteen, Mel Taylor, A.J. Monte, Brenda Springfield, Tina Berger, Michael Hancock, Amy Gernhardt, J.D. McCormick, Teresa Stevens, Ann Webster, and Rory Brennan.

Visitors love the calendar, but it is Cedar Key residents who buy the calendars as gifts that have become an important part of the calendar’s success. Photo memories of Cedar Key now hang in homes in almost every State – and in Canada, England, and Germany! Where else could you find such a beautiful memento and gift for just $10?

Proceeds from the calendar all return to our Island City, supporting causes such as the Cedar Key Relief Fund, the Cedar Key School, the Food Pantry, the Library, the Fire Department, and the Arts Center program for children.

The 2018 Calendar is available at many outlets in the City, and is selling quickly. You can also order your calendars by emailing to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

*****

******