CKS AVID POSITION OPENING

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

PART-TIME POSITION OPENING

December 22, 2016

Cedar key School is in need of a group facilitator for its AVID program.

AVID is an acronym for Advancement via Individual Determination. It is offered at both middle and high school levels. Its purpose is to prepare students for college and careers by increasing skills in critical reading, writing, organization, inquiry, and collaboration. One of the ways this is done is through an inquiry-based tutorial process, where students learn to question what they know and what they don't understand.

The AVID group facilitator would work twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm, and would work with both middle and high school students in small groups.

To apply, log onto the Levy County School Board website and apply online. Do wait until January 1, however, as the application process is undergoing change. Questions may be emailed to Carrie Tomlin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The requirement for the position is to have attended college. A college degree is preferred but is not a requirement.

