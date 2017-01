CKS HOMECOMING PARADE 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

HOMECOMING PARADE

January 21, 2017

The Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, a ritual here in town involves the community as part of the parade. Indeed, the town responded. Bicycles, tricycles, bicycles, trucks, fire engines, and more vehicles on wheels took part in the January 12, 2017 event. Photographs compliments of Joe Hand.

. . . . MORE PIX - CKN