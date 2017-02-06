CKS FFA MAKES A DONATION

20 JANUARY 2017

So far throughout the course of the school year the Cedar Key Agriculture Department has gone through quite a few ups and downs. At the beginning of the school year the 6th grade class started their garden with various types of lettuce, cabbage, greens, and turnips. Throughout their 18 week I ntro to Agriculture course, the garden had to be reseeded many times as students learned to recognize the difference between their crop spouts and weed sprouts.

Before the holiday break the garden had produce d 197 lbs total of produce that has been donated to the food pantry, with another 350 lbs from our high school turnip plot. Yesterday was the last reaping of the middle school garden, now taken over by 27 seventh and eighth grade students.

On 1/19/17 a total of 85 lbs was taken to the food pantry for donation. The total for this school year so far is 632 lbs! While these numbers are smaller than in years past, they are still incredibly helpful to residents of Cedar Key.

The FFA and agriculture program hopes to get it's green house running again and two of the fallow gardens (due to lack of soil) thriving again. ​