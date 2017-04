CKS PRESENTS SOUND OF MUSIC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC…

DON’T MISS IT!

April 26, 2017

WHO?

Cedar Key School’s

Gifted and Enrichment Program

WHAT?

Will present the play The Sound of Music in modified form.

WHERE?

Cedar Key School Auditorium

WHEN?

Tuesday, May 9 at 6 pm

COSTS?

The price of admission is $2 for students and $5 for adults.

Come and support the Cedar Key School.

******