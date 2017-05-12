CKS CLOSING CALENDAR REVISED 12 MAY 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

CLOSING CALENDAR

May126, 2017

The 2016-2017 school is nearly over and many classes and groups at Cedar Key School have planned end-of-the-year events during May. Here is a run-down of what the Sharks have planned before the last day of school on May 26, 2017.

Sunday, 5/14 - Baccalaureate at Christ Episcopal Church 6:30 pm

Tuesday, 5/16, third grade field trip to Homosassa, Junior/Senior Banquet, 6 pm, Community Center

Wednesday, 5/17, EARLY RELEASE, AR Prize Store noon, sports physicals

Thursday, 5/18, Survivor Day for middle school students

Friday, 5/19, Kindergarten graduation, 9 am, Class of 2017 graduation practice

Saturday, 5/20 - GRADUATION!

Monday, 5/22, Elementary awards ceremony, 9 am

Tuesday, 5/23, Middle school awards ceremony, 9 am, High school awards ceremony 10:30 am, 7th period MS & HS final exam (after lunch)

Wednesday, 5/24, EARLY RELEASE, Pre-K end of year celebration, 9 am,

1st and 2nd period final exams

Thursday, 5/25, EARLY RELEASE, 3rd and 4th period MS & HS final exams

Friday, 5/26, EARLY RELEASE, LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, 5th and 6th period MS & HS final exams

*****