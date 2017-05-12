Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CKS CLOSING CALENDAR REVISED 12 MAY 2017

Details
CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
 CLOSING CALENDAR
May126, 2017
 
The 2016-2017 school is nearly over and many classes and groups at Cedar Key School have planned end-of-the-year events during May.  Here is a run-down of what the Sharks have planned before the last day of school on May 26, 2017.
 
 
Sunday, 5/14 - Baccalaureate at Christ Episcopal Church 6:30 pm
Tuesday,  5/16, third grade field trip to Homosassa, Junior/Senior Banquet, 6 pm, Community Center
Wednesday,  5/17, EARLY RELEASE,  AR Prize Store noon,  sports physicals
Thursday,  5/18,  Survivor Day for middle school students
Friday,  5/19,  Kindergarten graduation, 9 am, Class of 2017 graduation practice
Saturday,  5/20 - GRADUATION!
 
Monday,  5/22,  Elementary awards ceremony, 9 am
Tuesday,  5/23,  Middle school awards ceremony, 9 am, High school awards ceremony 10:30 am, 7th period MS & HS final exam (after lunch)
Wednesday,  5/24, EARLY RELEASE, Pre-K end of year celebration, 9 am,
1st and 2nd period final exams
Thursday,  5/25,   EARLY RELEASE, 3rd and 4th period MS & HS final exams
Friday,  5/26,  EARLY RELEASE,  LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, 5th and 6th period MS & HS final exams
 
