WATER, EYEDROP DRIVE

May 13, 2017

The Cedar Key Future Farmers of America is hosting a bottled water and eyedrop drive for the firefighters that have been tirelessly working on our wildfires in both South and North Florida. If you are interested in donating bottled water or eyedrops to the men and women putting their lives on the line to protect homes, property, and families, please drop off goods at Cedar Key School and the FFA will pick them up.

The drive ends next Friday, May 19, 2017, when we will take the goods to the NF drive headquarters in Fort White. If you would like to make a monetary donation and the FFA purchase the items, please make sure that Firefighter Drive is noted.

Thank you,

Rachel Weatherington FFA Sponsor

The FFA Students

