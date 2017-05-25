CKS FFA HELPS, THANKS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

FFA HELPS OTHERS, THANKS COMMMUNITY!

May 25, 2017

In two weeks the Cedar Key Future Farmers of America and locals in the community were able to collect over 150 cases of bottled water and almost 30 bottles of eye drops for the Firefighters in North Florida and South Florida. The elementary school chipped in with some "firefighter survival kits" that included some cute sayings and much needed sweets.

The Cedar Key FFA would like to thank all of those in the community that donated to our drive and to each and every member that put time and effort into this. It was a great way to end the school year doing for those who constantly do for others.

